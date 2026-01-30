Jeep places India at centre of Asia-Pacific strategy under Jeep 2.0 plan

Jeep has outlined a renewed long-term roadmap for the Asia-Pacific region with India as its strategic anchor, unveiling its ‘Strategic Plan Jeep 2.0’.

The plan is aimed at rebuilding product momentum, deepening localisation, expanding exports and strengthening customer confidence, even as the brand operates in a highly competitive premium SUV market in India.

Under the strategy, Jeep will significantly raise localisation at its Ranjangaon manufacturing facility near Pune to about 90 per cent from the current 65–70 per cent. The plant, which has an annual installed capacity of 160,000 vehicles, already serves as a key export base for right-hand-drive markets. Higher localisation is expected to improve cost competitiveness and strengthen supply chain resilience, while reinforcing India’s role within Stellantis’ global manufacturing and export network. The company did not share specific export numbers.

Industry estimates suggest Jeep sells around 250–300 vehicles a month in India, with the Compass accounting for nearly half the volumes. The company currently offers the Compass, Meridian, Grand Cherokee and Wrangler, priced between ₹17 lakh and ₹68 lakh. It has failed to make a mark in the growing SUV segment, which accounts for more than 50 per cent of India’s 4.5 million domestic passenger vehicle market. “Jeep’s 85-year legacy is built on authenticity and adventure. Strategic Plan Jeep 2.0 lays out how we will sharpen our product strategy and strengthen the customer experience year after year, driven by deeper localisation, global product alignment, expanding our vehicle offerings, and programmes that deliver real value,” said Shailesh Hazela, chief executive officer and managing director, Stellantis India.

Product action will remain central to the plan. While Jeep does not expect to introduce all-new models in India immediately, fresh products from its future global line-up are planned from 2027 onwards. In the interim, the company will continue to refresh its existing portfolio through special editions and feature enhancements to maintain consumer interest and brand relevance. Exports are another key pillar of the strategy. Jeep has been exporting the Compass from India since 2017 and currently ships the Compass, Meridian and Commander to markets such as Japan, Australia and New Zealand. The company plans to widen this footprint to select markets in Africa and North America, positioning India as a larger contributor to Jeep’s global distribution strategy.