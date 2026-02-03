Yamaha enters India's EV market with EC-06 scooter priced at Rs 1.67 lakh

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) has announced the price of its first electric scooter, EC-06, at Rs 1,67,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Available in bluish white colour, the model will be sold in select cities through Yamaha’s premium Blue Square showrooms.

The EC-06 marks Yamaha’s strategic entry into the electric mobility segment, reinforcing its commitment to ecological sustainability. This launch is a direct contribution to the Government of India’s National Mission on Transformative Mobility and aligns with the nation’s ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070. By introducing the EC-06, Yamaha reinforces its broader carbon-neutrality goals in alignment with both Indian emission standards and the country’s vision for a greener, self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) future.

Targeted at riders seeking a modern, stylish and functional commuting option, the EC-06 boasts a certified 169-km range, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting. The design integrates Yamaha’s core DNA with contemporary aesthetics, featuring a stable stance and elevated proportions for improved manoeuvrability in traffic. The horizontal core layout emphasises structural balance and precision, while clean and sharp body lines cater to young customers seeking a practical yet distinctive riding experience.

Developed in India with a global outlook, the EC-06 is powered by a robust IPMSM (Interior Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor) paired with a 4 kWh fixed battery. It delivers a top speed of 79 km per hour, maximum torque of 26 Nm and peak power of 6.7 kW, ensuring sustainable performance for everyday use. The battery comes with a three-year or 30,000-km warranty, and charging is effortless with standard home plug-in compatibility. A full charge takes approximately eight hours, minimising downtime and maximising readiness for daily rides. For added peace of mind, the scooter is IP67-certified for its motor and battery, and IP65-certified for other electronics, ensuring superior water and dust resistance.

To suit diverse riding preferences, the EC-06 offers three riding modes — Eco, Standard and Power — allowing riders to optimise efficiency, performance or acceleration as needed. A convenient Reverse Mode simplifies manoeuvring in tight spaces, while the telescopic front suspension with hydraulic dampers and rear coil spring suspension both ensure a smooth ride through urban conditions.

Equipped with 200-mm front and rear disc brakes and a Combi Brake System (CBS), the EC-06 delivers precise braking and enhanced stability. A colour LCD display provides real-time information on speed, battery status, riding modes and connectivity features, making every ride intuitive and informed. Complementing this is a set of LED headlights and taillights, which not only improve visibility during night rides and low-light conditions but also add a sleek, contemporary aesthetic to the scooter’s design.

Taking connectivity to the next level, the new EV scooter integrates the Yamaha Motor Connect R app, enabling real-time data access and smart features for a connected riding experience. With 24.5 litres of under-seat storage, riders have ample space for helmets, bags or daily essentials, making the EC-06 a suitable companion for an urban lifestyle.

Hajime Aota, chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group, said, “The EC-06 marks an important step in Yamaha’s journey towards sustainable urban mobility. As India accelerates its transition towards a carbon-neutral future under the government’s visionary leadership, Yamaha is proud to support this national agenda through high-quality electric innovation. Designed for everyday commuting, it balances efficiency with performance, offering an impressive range and intuitive features. As a first-of-its-kind model from Yamaha, it demonstrates how sustainability and riding excitement can coexist — true to our brand philosophy and our responsibility towards the future of India’s green economy.”

Yamaha’s commitment extends beyond product delivery. The introduction of the EC-06 is timed to complement India’s evolving EV ecosystem, supported by initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and the expansion of charging infrastructure. By localising development and aligning with the Make in India spirit, Yamaha aims to be a key player in reducing the nation’s dependence on fossil fuels and lowering the carbon footprint of the two-wheeler industry.

Catering to today’s young, tech-savvy trendsetters, the EC-06 resonates with riders who embrace innovation, style and sustainability. They seek smart, reliable and distinctive mobility solutions that reflect their individuality and eco-conscious mindset.