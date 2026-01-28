India-EU trade deal: Auto firms eye India to take on Chinese rivals

Regarding imports, Renault plans to focus on high-end vehicles in low volumes through the Chennai port. Between April and December 2025, Renault India exported 12,841 vehicles, up from 9,687 units the previous year, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

Another European player, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, also uses India as an export hub, shipping over 31,000 vehicles between April and December last year. Sources close to the company said the FTA opens up new export opportunities. “European customers are discerning. Volkswagen Group may consider producing vehicles tailored to their preferences, such as colour or body type, while leveraging India’s low-cost manufacturing to remain competitive,” a source said.