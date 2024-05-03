Home / Industry / Auto / Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched in India: Price, specs, features, and more

Bajaj Auto Ltd has launched its largest Pulsar model, the Pulsar NS400Z, marking a significant addition to its iconic motorcycle lineup. To know all about it, read on

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 4:36 PM IST
Bajaj Auto Ltd has introduced its biggest Pulsar model to date, aiming to further leverage the enduring brand value of the motorcycle, which has remained in continuous production for over two decades.

With the debut of the Pulsar NS400Z, the Pune-based automaker has unveiled a new flagship that offers power to the masses while providing a distinctive motorcycling experience, setting it apart from its siblings such as the Dominar 400, KTM 390 Duke, and the Triumph Speed 400—all part of the 'Hamara Bajaj' family of middleweight pocket rockets.

Priced at Rs 1,85,000, it also emerges as the most affordable option among its counterparts.

Features of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z


Powered by the 373 cc engine previously seen in the KTM 390 Duke, the Pulsar NS400Z inherits components from both the Dominar 400 and the smaller Pulsar NS200. This new motorcycle generates 40 BHP of power at the crankshaft and delivers 35 NM of torque to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox. Braking duties are managed by upside-down forks at the front and a single disc at the rear.

In terms of features, the motorcycle is equipped with LED lighting all around, including distinctive lightning bolt-shaped daytime running lights flanking the projector headlight at the front. At the rear, the signature trailing tail lights maintain their presence.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z's specifications


Distinguished from other Pulsar models in Bajaj Auto's portfolio, the Pulsar NS400Z boasts a flat handlebar designed to enhance manoeuvrability in urban environments and facilitate comfortable cruising on highways. The instrument cluster features a colour TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation on select variants.

Available in four colour options—black, white, red, and grey—with various graphic designs, online bookings are now open with an initial deposit of Rs 5,000.

First Published: May 03 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

