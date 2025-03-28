BYD plans EV manufacturing unit with Megha Engineering in Telangana

The Indian market seems to be the latest hotspot for global electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers. Amid talks between Tesla and various states, Chinese major BYD (Build Your Dreams) is likely to set up an EV manufacturing and battery unit around 60 kilometres away from Hyderabad, in Rangareddy district of Telangana. The company is expected to rope in Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) as its local partner for this project, with the local player being the major shareholder in the venture.

The global major has already held talks with the central government to get clearances in this regard and seems to have received an ‘informal go-ahead signal’ to proceed with the project with a local partner, said a source privy to the development. The BYD project is likely to be export-oriented, as the Indian EV four-wheeler market is still in its nascent stage, with only 90,432 units sold in FY24. Both BYD and MEIL did not respond to questions from Business Standard. With this, Telangana would become the first Indian state to host a BYD factory, and the company would join the elite league of global majors, including VinFast and Tata-JLR (both in Tamil Nadu), to set up an EV unit in South India. This also comes at a time when its US rival Tesla is in talks with Andhra Pradesh to set up a manufacturing unit while considering other locations in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu.

“The modalities and timing are not clear. Maybe in the next few days, we may get better clarity. It is likely to be Megha,” the source said. According to local media, the facility will span 500 acres of land and will have a capacity to manufacture 600,000 vehicles by 2032, in addition to a battery production unit with a capacity of 20 GWh. Though there were reports that the investment for the project may be around $10 billion, sources confirm that the government has yet to receive a detailed project report (DPR) in this regard. “The location is likely to be Shabad, near Hyderabad. The investment will be substantial,” the source added, while reports indicate that a total of three locations are under consideration.