Carmakers don't plan price changes to China-made EVs after EU backs tariffs

MG Motor
Reuters PARIS/MILAN
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 9:54 PM IST
The European Union's decision to press ahead with tariffs on China-made electric vehicles after a member states' vote on Friday is not expected to trigger immediate price changes for affected vehicles, carmakers said.

The French unit of SAIC's MG Motor said earlier on Friday in a statement, before the vote, that the EU decision would not affect prices of its electric vehicles in France this year, regardless of the outcome of the vote.
 

In the vote, 10 EU members backed tariffs and five voted against, with 12 abstentions, EU sources said.
 
MG Motor France said tariffs were "excessive" and hamper Europe's green transition.
 
A source close to the matter said MG Motor would not alter prices in Italy either for now, taking some time to assess any potential moves to maximise sales in the country.
 
Decisions on pricing are taken on a monthly basis, the source said.
 

Seat, a unit of Volkswagen Group, described EU tariffs as "punitive" and reiterated the future of its China-made Cupra Tavascan EV model was "at risk".
 
Germany voted against the EU tariff scheme.
 
Seat, however, will work to prevent additional EU duties from affecting the prices of the Tavascan, which will remain unchanged for all deliveries in 2024, it said in a statement.
 
Chinese EV giant BYD is also expected to keep prices unchanged in Italy until the end of this year, a source told Reuters.
First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

