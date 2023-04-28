Home / Industry / Auto / Citroen C3 Aircross SUV made its global debut in India, brand's 4th model

After the eC3, C3 hatchback, and C5 Aircross SUV, the new Citroen C3 Aircross SUV is the brand's fourth model for India. It has made its global debut in India

New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 11:46 AM IST
In India, Citroen has finally introduced the C3 Aircross SUV. After the C5 Aircross SUV, the C3 hatchback, and the C3 electric hatchback, the French automaker's fourth model in India is the C3 Aircross SUV. 
The Hyundai Creta, the Kia Seltos, the Maruti Grand Vitara, the Toyota Hyryder, the Volkswagen Tiguan, and the Skoda Kushaq are among the established rivals that the C3 Aircross will face when it goes on sale. The C3 Aircross's price will be announced in the second half of this year. Competitive pricing will be crucial in luring buyers due to Aircross's light features, and smaller, less powerful engine. After all, this is one of the most competitive market segments, with nearly every major manufacturer competing for a significant share of the pie.




Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: Highlights 
The Citroen C3 Aircross has a wheelbase of 2,671 mm and a length of 4.3 meters. With the third row of seats removed, the SUV has a 511-litre boot and a ground clearance of 200 millimetres. 


On the front fascia of the C3 Aircross, a gloss-black panel is flanked by Citroen's usual split headlamps with Y-shaped LED daytime running lights. Additionally, it has a silver skid plate and a rectangular air dam with fog lamps on either side. The car's rear looks a lot like the smaller C3. Four-spoke, dual-tone alloy wheels support the SUV.
The C3 Aircross has three rows of seats in the interior. The last row can be folded or taken out entirely. The C3-like dashboard layout features a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the middle. The C3 Aircross accompanies a digital instrument cluster and air-conditioning with roof-mounted back AC vents.

Powering the C3 Aircross is a 1.2-litre turbo petroleum engine that makes 108 BHP and 190 Nm. The SUV will initially be offered with a 6-speed manual transmission, with an automatic option coming later. 


Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: Price (exp.)

We are expecting that the Citroen C3 Aircross SUV will cost between Rs 9.75 lakh and Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 4:27 PM IST

