Development of sustainable mobility ecosystem need of the hour: PM to Siam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the development of a sustainable mobility ecosystem is the need of the hour, and automakers should focus on enhancing the efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

In a message at the 63rd annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), PM Modi also said that mobility is a key driver of growth in today's India.

"The need of the hour today is to develop a mobility ecosystem that is sustainable and in harmony with the environment. Environmentally-conscious and economically viable mobility is the future," Modi said.

"The Indian auto industry's efforts towards decarbonisation through the introduction of vehicles with a wide range of powertrain technologies is noteworthy. Today, we have vehicles running on multiple alternative technologies like Ethanol, Flex-fuel, CNG, Bio-CNG, Hybrid Electric, Electric and Hydrogen. There is a need to continue and enhance such concerted efforts for reducing both carbon emissions and our country's dependence on oil imports," he added.

PM Modi also said that India's auto industry has been both a catalyst as well as a beneficiary in its value-creation cycle. It has created employment for crores of people and contributed to the country's economic growth.

At the same time, the industry has also benefitted from the demand created due to economic growth, he said.

PM Modi added that till 2047, when the country will celebrate 100 years of independence, it is an opportune time to realise the vision of building a strong, sustainable, self-reliant and developed India.

India has committed to reducing the carbon emissions intensity of its gross domestic product (GDP) by 45 per cent by 2030 and hitting zero net carbon emission by 2070.