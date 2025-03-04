Tata Motors begins India's first hydrogen truck trials for net-zero goal

In a landmark development towards India’s vision of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, Tata Motors , the country’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has launched the first-ever trials of hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks. The trial phase will span up to 24 months and involves the deployment of 16 advanced hydrogen-powered vehicles with varying configurations and payload capacities. These trucks, equipped with new-age hydrogen internal combustion engines (H2-ICE) and fuel cell (H2-FCEV) technologies, will be tested on India’s most prominent freight routes, including those around Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Surat, Vadodara, Jamshedpur, and Kalinganagar. "Hydrogen is the fuel of the future with immense potential to transform India’s transportation sector by reducing emissions and enhancing energy self-reliance. Such initiatives will accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility in heavy-duty trucking and move us closer to an efficient, low-carbon future. I congratulate Tata Motors for taking the lead in this significant step towards enabling hydrogen-powered green and smart transportation," said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, flagging off the trial.

Tata Motors was awarded the tender for this trial, which is funded by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. It marks a significant step forward in assessing the real-world commercial viability of using hydrogen-powered vehicles for long-distance haulage as well as setting up the requisite enabling infrastructure for their seamless operation.

“Today, with the commencement of these hydrogen truck trials, we are proud to further this legacy by pioneering the transition to clean, zero-emission energy for long-haul transportation. We are grateful to the government of India for its visionary leadership in making this possible, and we remain committed to playing our part in building sustainable, future-ready mobility solutions that will deliver better performance and efficiency," said Girish Wagh, executive director, Tata Motors.

“Hydrogen is an important fuel for India's transition to a sustainable and zero-carbon future. The beginning of this trial is a significant step forward in showcasing the potential of green hydrogen in decarbonising India’s transportation sector. This initiative, part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, reflects our commitment to driving innovation and achieving India’s energy independence while contributing to global climate goals. I applaud Tata Motors for taking the lead in this pioneering effort," said Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy.

Also Read

The flagged-off vehicles exemplify Tata Motors’ comprehensive approach to hydrogen mobility, displaying both hydrogen internal combustion engine (H2-ICE) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) technologies. This includes two Tata Prima H.55S prime movers—one powered by H2-ICE and the other by FCEV—alongside the Tata Prima H.28, an advanced H2-ICE truck.

With an operational range of 300-500 km, these vehicles are engineered for sustainable, cost-efficient, and high-performance transportation. Featuring the premium Prima cabin and advanced driver-assist safety features, they enhance driver comfort, reduce fatigue, and improve productivity while setting new benchmarks for safety in trucking.