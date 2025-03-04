Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Auto / India key to Hyundai's 2 mn global EV sales target by 2030: CEO Jose Munoz

India key to Hyundai's 2 mn global EV sales target by 2030: CEO Jose Munoz

With Hyundai Motor Company's (HMC) target to sell 2 million EVs by 2030 globally, India will play an important role in achieving this milestone

Hyundai
Hyundai Motor India Ltd is the third-largest market in Hyundai's global operations. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 9:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India will play an important role in achieving Hyundai Motor Company's aim of selling 20 lakh electric vehicles globally by 2030, according to its president and CEO Jose Munoz.
 
In a town hall meeting with Hyundai Motor India employees at the Gurugram office, he said the South Korean automaker plans to strengthen its electric vehicle portfolio in India.
 
With Hyundai Motor Company's (HMC) target to sell 2 million EVs by 2030 globally, India will play an important role in achieving this milestone, he added.
 
He noted that HMIL is dedicated to making EVs more accessible and suited to Indian consumers' needs, aligning with the country's push for green and eco-friendly mobility solutions.
 
HMC will continue to support HMIL to expand its EV offering and invest in the necessary infrastructure to support this shift.
 
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) is the third-largest market in Hyundai's global operations, Munoz stated.

Also Read

Premium

Astranova Mobility targets $1 billion in sustainable transport assets

Premium

Ola Electric likely to lay off over 1,000 employees to reduce losses

Jupiter Electric aims ₹100 cr revenue from electric light CV biz in 1st yr

EV major Ola Electric lays off over 1,000 employees amid mounting losses

Here's why Chinese EV makers are facing reality check in Southeast Asia

 
HMIL's IPO has helped HMC to invest and expand in new products and additional production capacity in India, he added.
 
It has emerged as a world-class automotive manufacturing and regional export hub and is integral to Hyundai's global vision, Munoz said.
 
To meet the growing demand for vehicles, HMIL's upcoming manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Maharashtra, will play an important role in improving local manufacturing capabilities, he added. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Motors begins India's first hydrogen truck trials for net-zero goal

Premium

Luxury cars, electric vehicles hit fast lane in the South as demand rises

Kia, JSW MG Motor Feb sales up 23.8%, 16.3%, Tata Motors sees 8% dip

Domestic passenger vehicle sales expected to grow 4-7% in FY26: Icra

Premium

Tesla must price India models competitively as buzz around entry grows

Topics :Electric VehiclesHyundai MotorsMaharashtra

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story