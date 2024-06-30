Electric scooter sales flatten while Ola, Bajaj garner more market share

India’s electric two wheeler registrations were flat in the first quarter (Q1) of FY25, showing a growth of a mere 1.6 per cent over the same period last year.

In both years, the government’s decision to slash subsidies took a toll on Q1. In 2023, it slashed the subsidy by a fourth in June, resulting in a surge of registrations in May as companies hurried to liquidate stocks and consumers rushed to buy before the subsidy was slashed.



This year, the government cut it again by half in April. The numbers shot up in March and registrations did not benefit the first quarter, but the fall was much lower and recovery faster. Based on the VAHAN data, the registrations in Q1FY25 stood at 212,938, as compared with 209,441 in the same period last year. Even for this June, the registrations are more or less stagnant at a slightly lower level than in May.

