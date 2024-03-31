Electric two-wheeler manufacturers seek reforms in the GST structure

Electric two-wheeler (E2W) manufacturers are seeking reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure as they claim a high input GST on components (18-28 per cent) compared to the low output GST on electric vehicles (EVs) (5 per cent) creates an inverted duty structure, blocking up capital for manufacturers.

This is a major concern for the industry, especially for start-ups, as it increases costs and makes it difficult to manage working capital, the industry feels. They emphasised the need for clearer guidelines, streamlined processes, and faster refunds to ensure GST compliance and potentially lower the input tax rate.

This disparity creates an "inverted duty structure," where tax paid on inputs is higher than the tax collected on sales. This situation forces manufacturers to block working capital as they wait for refunds on the excess tax paid on parts. This structure also escalates manufacturing costs for EVs. The industry players are seeking a reduction in GST rates on key EV parts to bring them in line with the final sales tax on electric vehicles. This move would significantly reduce the financial burden on EV manufacturers, many of whom are start-ups with limited resources.

"A flatter GST structure, for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like us where the tax rate on parts is similar to the tax rate on finished vehicles, would be a big relief," said Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Oben Electric.

"For instance, while we sell our products at a 5 per cent GST rate, the batteries we purchase are taxed at 18 per cent. This variance poses a challenge for us as an OEM. A flatter GST structure would free up much-needed working capital and allow us to focus on expanding production and bringing down the final cost of EVs for consumers. If given the opportunity to engage with the government, this would be one of our key requests. We see this as a critical and immediate need."

Speaking on the same, Prashant Vashisht, Chairman and Managing Director, Sokudo India stated, “One of the main challenges we face in GST compliance is dealing with the high tax bracket of 18-28 per cent on spare parts versus the low 5 per cent tax when selling EVs, which locks up our money and increases the cost of making EVs.” To ensure GST compliance, we need clearer guidelines on handling the high input taxes and the low output tax, along with faster processing and refunding of the excess tax paid. This support would help manage costs more effectively and keep the production of EVs financially viable.

In addition to a rate revision, EV manufacturers are also calling for streamlined GST compliance procedures as they claim that they have faced delays in terms of receiving refunds and reimbursement claims. Such delays arise due to the lengthy verification and settlement processes.

Hyder Khan, Chief Executive Officer of Godawari Electric stated, “The government can simplify GST compliance by streamlining procedures, offering user-friendly online platforms, providing comprehensive guidance, conducting regular outreach and training programs, and implementing transparent policies to ensure a seamless process for taxpayers. A challenge in GST compliance is that only input GST is refundable, not capital goods or service GST, adding to company costs. Common GST compliance issues when claiming subsidies include lengthy refund processes and extensive documentation requirements, leading to delays and administrative burdens for businesses.”

Apart from the GST burden, some EV companies, like Zypp Electric, also highlighted the challenges associated with state-wise GST registration and filing, particularly for companies operating across multiple states. Speaking on which, Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Zypp Electric stated, "The government can simplify GST for new businesses like mine by reducing the number and frequency of tax returns. Especially for companies operating across multiple states, the workload is high even in new markets. A centralised system for managing and filing state-wise registrations and returns would be a huge time-saver."