Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

New electric vehicle scheme links lower import duty with FDI

EVs attract a BCD of 100 per cent for those priced above $40,000 per unit and 70 per cent BCD for those priced at $40,000 or less

Electric buses launched bu Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: Twitter
Premium

Representational Image

TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2024 | 12:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has notified the scheme to promote manufacturing of electrically operated passenger vehicles (EVs) in India and issued two notifications 19/2024-Customs and 20/2024-Customs both dated March 15, 2024, exempting the social welfare surcharge and reducing the basic customs duty (BCD) to 15 per cent on imports of EVs falling under the heading 8703 of the Customs Tariff subject to certain conditions. The government hopes the scheme will attract foreign direct investment in the manufacture of EVs.
 
EVs attract a BCD of 100 per cent for those priced above $40,000 per unit and 70 per cent BCD for those priced
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Here's why Jay Shah says FDI can't be allowed in Indian Premier League

Net FDI in India down to $ 13.54 billion in Apr-Nov 2023, shows RBI data

India amends policy, allows 100% FDI in manufacture of satellite components

'Launch vehicles are like ICBMs': New space FDI norms keep security in mind

China's FDI deficit may be a sign for increased global investment in India

WTO MC13 may not achieve much

Not self-reliance, focus must be on 'competitive India'

Red Sea crisis may nudge US buyers to source goods from East Asia

'Trade Day' at COP28: To deliberate on policy options for climate action

On trade, Delhi G20 improves over the Bali declaration

Electoral bonds: Where are the disclosures?

A short report card

Usher in transparency, not price controls

Growing fast, fintech needs a way to keep watch on itself

The RBI way of firefighting

Topics : FDI exim matters Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles sales Foreign direct investment BS Opinion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2024 | 12:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon