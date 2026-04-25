Engine maker Horse plans India move to supply growing small car market: CEO

Engine maker Horse Powertrain is laying the groundwork for a manufacturing presence in India after regulatory changes ​in the world's third-largest car market boosted demand for ​compact vehicles, the company's CEO told Reuters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government slashed ‌India's federal sales tax on small cars to 18 per cent from 28 per cent in September. This includes gasoline cars measuring less than 4 meters in length, with an engine capacity of 1.2 litres or below.

"Everybody's rushing now and saying, 'We need a 1.2 litre efficient engine.' That's where we can help," Chief Executive Matias Giannini said, speaking on the sidelines of the Beijing auto show, which opened to the media on Friday.

Madrid-based Horse, formed in 2024 out of the carved-out combustion engine operations of French ‌carmaker Renault and China's Geely, supplies fossil-fuel engines and hybrid systems to carmakers looking to streamline their operations in the transition towards EVs. Has filed to set up own legal india entity Horse has filed to set up its own entity in India, Giannini said. The company hopes for a positive outcome some time in the third quarter of this year. "The most likely first steps ​would be a combination of partnership and importing from other Horse locations, then stepping into ‌local manufacturing," Giannini said, adding that the goal was to supply to the Indian market but also export from there to other markets.