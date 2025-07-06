EV sales up in June, as demand for petrol, diesel cars dip: Report

Sales of electric motor cars grew multifold in June 2025 while passenger car sales (that run on internal combustion engines) declined amid weak consumer demand last month, the mobility bulletin of Shriram Finance said.
Truck rentals remained firm in June 2025 on the back of increased hiring by the private sector, the findings said.
Accordingly, round-trip rentals for 18-ton payloads across various routes, whether Delhi-Mumbai-Delhi or Delhi-Hyderabad-Delhi, grew, it said.
On a year-on-year basis, truck rentals grew by 5 per cent in June 2025 as compared to June 2024, while they rose by 1.3 per cent last month as compared to rental rates clocked in the month of May 2025.
On a monthly basis, sales of electric two-wheelers increased by 5 per cent to 93,872 units, from 88,986 units sold in May 2025.
Sales of electric motor cars in June 2025 grew to 9,804 units up by 1,267 per cent from just 717 units sold in June 2024.
On a monthly basis, sales of electric motor cars marginally went up by 1 per cent to 9,804 units from 9,693 units sold in May 2025, the study released on Saturday said.
Commenting on the findings, Shriram Finance Managing Director Y S Chakravarti said, "June 2025 underscored a positive shift in economic momentum across multiple transport and automotive verticals. Truck rentals saw healthy month-on-month growth, spurred by a revival in manufacturing activity." Export driven freight movement shows continued resilience, setting a constructive tone for Q2. While fuel consumption and FASTag collections dipped slightly, their sharp year-on-year rise signals enduring structural recovery and seasonal mobility trends, he said.
Chakravarti, who is also the CEO said, passenger car sales continue to reel under subdued consumer sentiment, shaped by ongoing market uncertainty.
On the sales of electric vehicles, he said, it is accelerating ahead of forecasts, powered by robust consumer interest and a wave of fresh model launches by leading automakers.
Referring to the fuel consumption, the study said the petrol consumption increased by 6.4 per cent in June 2025 to 3.51 MT as compared to 3.30 MT recorded in June 2024.
Diesel consumption grew by 1.2 per cent in June 2025 to 8.08 MT while it stood at 7.98 MT in June 2024, the study said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
