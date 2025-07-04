Truck rentals, EV and tractor sales rise in June; car sales see decline

Truck rentals saw positive momentum across most key trunk routes owing to increased hiring by the private sector. The Kolkata–Guwahati–Kolkata corridor witnessed a month-on-month (MoM) rise of 2.4 per cent, while the Mumbai–Chennai–Mumbai route grew by 1.9 per cent and the Delhi–Hyderabad–Delhi route saw a 1.6 per cent increase in truck rentals, said the June edition of the Shriram Mobility Bulletin.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, truck rentals surged 14 per cent on the Kolkata–Guwahati–Kolkata route, 12 per cent on the Mumbai–Chennai–Mumbai corridor, and 9 per cent on the Delhi–Hyderabad–Delhi route.

The June edition of the report reflects a steady recovery in India’s logistics and mobility ecosystem, supported by pre-Kharif agricultural activity and a manufacturing sector targeting exports. Farm-linked categories and electric vehicles stood out as growth drivers in automotive sales, underlining the evolving contours of India’s mobility landscape.

Fuel consumption dipped MoM in June, but petrol and diesel sales rose YoY by 6.4 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively. FASTag transaction volumes (in million) and values (in crore) also witnessed a fall MoM, but saw a YoY spike of 16 per cent and 18 per cent respectively. Vehicle retail sales in June 2025 reflected a mixed trend. While overall numbers declined MoM due to seasonal factors, farm and infrastructure-linked categories showed resilience. Agricultural tractors grew 3 per cent MoM and 4 per cent YoY, supported by pre-Kharif demand and stable rural cash flows. Construction equipment vehicles saw a strong uptick of 12 per cent MoM and 25 per cent YoY, driven by sustained infrastructure activity. Commercial tractors also rose 5 per cent MoM and 2 per cent YoY.

Meanwhile, motor car sales dipped 12 per cent MoM and 6 per cent YoY, and two-wheelers contracted 18 per cent MoM and 1 per cent YoY as consumers deferred discretionary purchases amid market uncertainty. The electric vehicle segment maintained strong momentum in June 2025, supported by consumer demand and the introduction of new models. Electric two-wheelers grew 5 per cent MoM and surged 254 per cent YoY, reflecting their increasing popularity for urban mobility. Electric three-wheelers recorded a 2 per cent MoM rise and an impressive 663 per cent YoY growth, driven by demand in last-mile delivery and commercial transport. EV motor car sales also edged up 1 per cent MoM and soared 1,267 per cent YoY, reflecting broader adoption across consumer segments.

Y S Chakravarti, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Shriram Finance Ltd, said: “June 2025 underscored a positive shift in economic momentum across the transportation sector. Truck rentals saw healthy month-on-month growth, spurred by a revival in manufacturing activity. Export-driven freight shows continued resilience, setting a constructive tone for Q2. While fuel consumption and FASTag collections dipped slightly, their sharp year-on-year rise signals enduring structural recovery and seasonal mobility trends.” “However, passenger car sales continue to reel under subdued consumer sentiment, shaped by ongoing market uncertainty. Encouragingly, early monsoon onset and increased rural economic activity have strengthened tractor demand, with agriculture-linked mobility seeing renewed traction. Meanwhile, the electric vehicle segment is accelerating ahead of forecasts, powered by robust consumer interest and a wave of fresh model launches by leading automakers,” he said.