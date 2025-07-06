Home / Industry / Auto / Car prices likely to rise at 4.5% CAGR to touch ₹14.72 lakh by 2029

While average selling prices rose 7.6% between 2019 and 2024 due to premiumisation and regulation costs, they are expected to rise more moderately at 4.5% CAGR till 2029

The price growth between 2019 and 2024 alone clocked a higher CAGR of 7.6 per cent, Jato data showed.
Sohini Das Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 10:43 AM IST
Automobile price inflation, which surged over the past five years, is expected to moderate over the next four to five years, according to industry analysts.
 
The average selling price (ASP) of automobiles rose by 41 per cent—from ₹8.07 lakh in 2019 to ₹11.64 lakh in 2024—according to data from market research firm Jato Dynamics. By 2029, ASPs are projected to reach ₹14.72 lakh. Prices grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6 per cent from 2019 to 2025 (year-to-date) and are expected to grow at a slower 4.5 per cent CAGR from 2026 to 2029.
 
What’s driving price growth: Input costs, regulations, and features
 
The steep rise in vehicle prices has been driven by a mix of input cost inflation, regulatory compliance, and consumer preferences for premium features.
 
Raw materials such as steel, aluminium, and copper saw 15–25 per cent annual volatility. Rare earth elements crucial for EV batteries experienced over 30 per cent price swings due to supply constraints and rising electrification demand. 
 
“Regulatory compliance added substantial costs through mandatory safety features (₹15,000–25,000 per vehicle), BS-VI emission norms (₹8,000–15,000), and with BS-VII and enhanced safety norms expected, another ₹20,000–30,000 may be added by 2028,” said Ravi Bhatia, President, Jato Dynamics.
 
Premiumisation has also been a significant factor, with a growing consumer shift toward SUVs, which command a 20–30 per cent price premium. Advanced features such as infotainment systems, connectivity tools, and ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) contribute an additional ₹25,000–50,000 per vehicle. 
Year Average Retail Price (Rs)*
2019 807,002
2020 830,029
2021 930,409
2022 1,034,244
2023 1,136,370
2024 1,163,584
YTD 2025 1,184,093
2026 1,250,402
2027 1,320,425
2028 1,394,369
2029 1,472,453
*Only Mass Market OEMs are considered  Source: Jato Dynamics 
 
Hyundai Motor India has sold over 1.1 million sunroof-equipped vehicles in the past five years. In 2024, more than 52 per cent of the company’s domestic sales featured sunroofs, rising to 54 per cent between January and June 2025. “This milestone is a strong reflection of the modern Indian customer’s aspiration for premium experiences in everyday mobility,” said Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India.
 
EV transition reshapes cost structure
 
The transition to electric vehicles has introduced new price dynamics. Lithium-ion batteries currently represent 35–40 per cent of EV manufacturing costs, with prevailing rates at $120–150/kWh. The dual platform strategy—balancing internal combustion engine (ICE) and EV development—has added to R&D costs.
 
Still, industry insiders believe price escalation will ease over time.
 
“Current projections suggest ASPs will touch ₹14.72 lakh by 2029, though with moderating CAGR of 4.5 per cent (2026–2029) compared to 5.6 per cent (2022–2025), reflecting emerging counterforces,” Bhatia added.
 
Kotak Institutional Equities echoed a similar outlook in a recent report, projecting a 4 per cent CAGR in ASPs for Hyundai over FY25–28.
 
How OEMs are moderating costs: Lightweighting, localisation, modularity
 
OEMs are actively focusing on cost control to offset inflation.
 
“Engineering improvements are centred on aggressive lightweighting, targeting 15 per cent weight reduction by 2025 and up to 25 per cent by 2035,” Bhatia said. This involves using high-strength steel, aluminium composites, and honeycomb structural designs to reduce material costs while maintaining performance. 
 
Platform rationalisation—modular architectures allowing shared components across vehicle segments—is also helping reduce costs by 15–20 per cent. Leading automakers are adapting global platforms to Indian conditions to gain economies of scale.
 
Tata, Hyundai, others double down on localisation and design efficiency
 
Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, noted that the company has spent the past five years systematically working on its cost structure.
 
“A new product gives the opportunity to leverage several common components to optimise costs. We’ve worked with suppliers for a high level of localisation and implemented joint cost-reduction programmes,” Chandra said. “There is continuous improvement in app design which brings down cost structures. There’s also cross-sharing of components across all portfolio products.”
 
Chandra added: “There is still work to be done at the entry level to reach a reasonable cost-value balance for customers in terms of features, range, and price.”
 
Battery and manufacturing innovations to flatten cost curves
 
Battery prices are expected to fall to $80–100/kWh by 2028, potentially bringing EVs to price parity with ICE vehicles. Technology maturity and manufacturing scale are also expected to contribute significantly to reducing costs.
 
Automakers are investing in Industry 4.0 technologies. Automation is expected to lower costs by 10–15 per cent, while IoT-enabled predictive maintenance can reduce expenses by 20–25 per cent.
 
“Supply chain optimisation through localisation under PLI schemes helps reduce import dependency and currency risks. Strategic global sourcing and supplier development further strengthen competitiveness,” said Jato.

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

