India-made Jimny helps Suzuki top Japan imports in June, overtakes Mercedes

Suzuki Motor Corp overtook Mercedes-Benz to become Japan’s top car importer in June, driven by demand for its India-built compact SUVs, led by the Jimny Nomad. The company imported 4,780 vehicles during the month, a 230-fold year-on-year increase, marking its second time leading Japan’s import charts this year, after a similar performance in April, according to the Japan Automobile Importers Association, as reported by Bloomberg.

The five-door Jimny Nomad, an extended version of Suzuki’s cult off-roader, has ignited a buying frenzy in Japan since its April debut. Priced at JPY 2.65 million (around $18,300), the model received 50,000 pre-orders within days, overwhelming the company’s monthly sales target of 1,200 units and forcing a temporary halt to new bookings just four days after launch.

To meet demand, Suzuki plans to scale up Jimny Nomad production at its Indian facilities starting this month. The Fronx, another India-made SUV added to Suzuki’s Japan lineup in October, has also contributed to the surge in imports. Yet, while Suzuki thrives in Japan thanks to its Indian manufacturing base, its Indian subsidiary, Maruti Suzuki, has seen some slowdown in its home market. Maruti Suzuki domestic sales drop in June Maruti Suzuki India Ltd reported a 6 per cent year-on-year drop in total sales in June 2025 to 167,993 units, down from 179,228 units a year earlier. Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches fell 13 per cent to 118,906 units, as part of a broader slowdown in small-car sales.

US-made cars lack ‘Japan-friendly offerings’ Back in Japan, Suzuki’s surge marks a broader shift in consumer attitudes. “Japanese consumers don’t particularly care whether vehicles are produced in Thailand, India or Japan if they want a particular car,” Takeshi Miyao, analyst at Carnorama, told Bloomberg. He contrasted that with the continued struggles of US brands like GM and Ford, which still lack small, Japan-friendly offerings. Honda, too, is leveraging India’s manufacturing ecosystem. Its India-built WR-V, launched domestically last year at JPY 2.1 million, which contributed to a 22-fold rise in Honda’s annual Japan imports in 2024 to over 45,000 units — earning it the top importer slot in Q1 2025.