Uttar Pradesh govt plans ₹700 crore EV park near freight corridor

Uttar Pradesh has planned to develop an EV Park in Kanpur flanking the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) to leverage its pan-India position in the sales of Electric Vehicles (EV).

The EV Park project, encompassing an investment of Rs 700 crore, will materialise under the public private partnership (PPP) model.

Spanning 500 acres, the project will be anchored by the UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) as part of the Kanpur Metropolitan Development Vision 2030.

“The ambitious project aligns with the grand vision of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath to establish Kanpur as a major EV hub in India,” a senior official said.

The EV Park aims to position Kanpur as an EV manufacturing hub, and also boost the state's overarching $ one trillion economy goal. "The EV Park project will create fresh opportunities for local entrepreneurs, startups and generate substantial local employment," the official remarked. A dedicated research and development (R&D) centre will be a vital part of the project, driving innovation and facilitating advanced product development. The proposed EV park will also strengthen the local supply chain and promote indigenous manufacturing under the 'Make in UP' and 'Made in UP' ecosystem. The EV Park will be a symbol of industrial innovation, thus positioning Kanpur on the global electric vehicle manufacturing map, he noted.

Kanpur constitutes among the six nodes of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC). The other five nodes are Lucknow, Agra, Aligarh, Chitrakoot and Jhansi. The EV park will comprise manufacturing units for electric motors, chassis, steel parts and lithium-ion cells, apart from plants for assembling lithium-ion batteries, chargers, controllers and electronic components. Its proximity to the DFC provides a strategic advantage to the EV Park in terms of logistics and connectivity to facilitate smooth transportation of raw materials and finished goods. An integrated EV components cluster is also being developed to promote the small and medium enterprises (SMEs).