Focusing on budget-oriented buyers, Ather to launch 450S to gain mkt share

The new electric scooter is likely to miss on features like the 7-inch TFT touchscreen and auto-hold. The feature of riding modes may also be omitted to bring costs down

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
Ather Energy is ready to launch a new, relatively economical electric scooter, which would be sold by the name 450S, an Autocar India (ACI) report said. Ather has registered a trademark for the name '450S', which may be an indication that the launch is around the corner.
All that we know about the Ather 450S

Ather applied for the 450S trademark towards the end of March 2023 and its application passed all the checks. Additionally, the company has filed a request for what appears to be a trademark logo for the 450S electric scooter.
The report said that the electric scooter is likely to miss on features like the 7-inch TFT touchscreen and auto-hold. The feature of riding modes may also be omitted to bring costs down. All these steps are expected to help Ather to price the scooter at a competitive price and gain a larger share of the electric scooter market.

Ather's competition
Ather faces fierce competition from the two-wheeler EV leader in the country, Ola which already sells its low-cost electric scooter, S1 Air at a starting price of Rs 84,999. In such a case, Ather's 450S should help it capture a larger section of the electric scooter market.

Ather announced an update to its 450X line-up by adding a new entry-level variant priced at Rs 98,193. This price is ex-showroom Delhi with Fame-II and state subsidies included). The 450X ProPack on the other hand costs Rs 30,000 more but comes equipped with all features like riding modes, fast charging, among others.
Upon its launch, 450S will give customers on a tight budget a chance to own an Ather scooter. So far, no specific announcement has been made about the price range for the 450S.

First Published: May 10 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

