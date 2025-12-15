No plans to phase out or retrofit of E20 non-compliant vehicles: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari recently said that the Centre has no plans to phase out or retrofit E20 non-compliant vehicles. As vehicle owners report multiple problems caused by E20 fuel, the Union Road Transport & Highways Ministerrecently said that the Centre has no plans to phase out or retrofit E20 non-compliant vehicles.

Responding to a question by Trinamool Congress MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia in Lok Sabha on Decemebr 11, Gadkari said, "Based on the recommendation of the study conducted by Automotive Research Association of India (Arai), Indian Oil Co- operation Limited (IOCL) and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), there would be no requirement for a phase out or retrofit of non-compliant vehicles and the normal wear and tear can be managed during routine servicing regime of the vehicle".

It also highlighted that 52 per cent of petrol vehicle owners (with vehicles bought in 2022 or earlier) are facing unusual levels of wear and tear or repair needs in 2025, which is affecting key parts such as the engine, fuel line, tank and carburetor. This figure has nearly doubled from 28 per cent in August to 52 per cent in October. While non-compliant vehicles reportedly face issues, Gadkari said that no issues have been reported in E20-compliant vehicles in most parameters like driveability, startability, metal compatibility and plastic compatibility. ALSO READ: No plans to offer non-blended petrol, no controversy over E20: IOC Chairman