No plans to phase out or retrofit of E20 non-compliant vehicles: Gadkari

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 3:45 PM IST
As vehicle owners report multiple problems caused by E20 fuel, the Union Road Transport & Highways MinisterNitin Gadkari recently said that the Centre has no plans to phase out or retrofit E20 non-compliant vehicles.
Responding to a question by Trinamool Congress MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia in Lok Sabha on Decemebr 11, Gadkari said, "Based on the recommendation of the study conducted by Automotive Research Association of India (Arai), Indian Oil Co- operation Limited (IOCL) and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), there would be no requirement for a phase out or retrofit of non-compliant vehicles and the normal wear and tear can be managed during routine servicing regime of the vehicle".
It also highlighted that 52 per cent of petrol vehicle owners (with vehicles bought in 2022 or earlier) are facing unusual levels of wear and tear or repair needs in 2025, which is affecting key parts such as the engine, fuel line, tank and carburetor. This figure has nearly doubled from 28 per cent in August to 52 per cent in October.
While non-compliant vehicles reportedly face issues, Gadkari said that no issues have been reported in E20-compliant vehicles in most parameters like driveability, startability, metal compatibility and plastic compatibility.
But there are how many E20 non-compliant vehicles?
Basunia had also sought details on the number of vehicles currently registered in the country that are not compliant with E20 fuel standards. However, Gadkari did not provide a specific figure. He stated that vehicles sold prior to April 1, 2023, are E10 material compliant, while vehicles sold after that are E20 compliant.
According to a report from October, cited by Scroll.in, only about 20 per cent of new petrol vehicles sold in India in the last 15 years were compliant with the E20 fuel blend.
