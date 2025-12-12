Mercedes-Benz India to hike prices by up to 2%, effective January 1

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India will increase prices across its model range by up to 2 per cent, effective January 1, 2026, as persistent foreign exchange pressure and a weakening rupee push up import and operating costs.

The company said the euro-INR exchange rate has stayed above the Rs 100 mark through 2025, well above historical averages, significantly raising its cost base.

Mercedes-Benz added that it has so far absorbed much of the currency impact, passing on only marginal increases to customers, but the sustained depreciation of the rupee has made a price adjustment unavoidable. The company is also considering quarterly price revisions through 2026 to gradually align with prevailing forex levels.