Home / Industry / Auto / Mercedes-Benz India to hike prices by up to 2%, effective January 1

Mercedes-Benz India to hike prices by up to 2%, effective January 1

The company said the euro-INR exchange rate has stayed above the Rs 100 mark through 2025, well above historical averages, significantly raising its cost base

Mercedes
(Photo: Reuters)
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 7:40 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India will increase prices across its model range by up to 2 per cent, effective January 1, 2026, as persistent foreign exchange pressure and a weakening rupee push up import and operating costs.
 
The company said the euro-INR exchange rate has stayed above the Rs 100 mark through 2025, well above historical averages, significantly raising its cost base.
 
Mercedes-Benz added that it has so far absorbed much of the currency impact, passing on only marginal increases to customers, but the sustained depreciation of the rupee has made a price adjustment unavoidable. The company is also considering quarterly price revisions through 2026 to gradually align with prevailing forex levels.
 
The announcement comes at a time when India’s passenger vehicle market is bracing for broad-based price hikes in January, now almost an annual occurrence, as automakers grapple with elevated input and commodity prices, forex volatility, and lingering demand uncertainty in rural markets.
 
Two of the country’s largest automakers, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), have already indicated that they will raise prices early next year. Honda Cars India has also confirmed that it is evaluating a January price increase.
 
January revisions by automakers typically range between 2 and 4 per cent, depending on the model.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mexico's new import duties put pressure on auto component exporters: ACMA

Mercedes to hike prices from Jan to offset weak rupee impact against euro

Auto industry logs best Nov sales; PV dispatches surge 19%: SIAM

Premium

UP's electric vehicle tax review sparks fresh jitters among automakers

BMW may hike prices in Jan to offset impact of weak rupee against euro: CEO

Topics :mercedez benzGerman automakersAuto industry

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story