EV sales fall 17.6% in April; e2W hit hard by subsidy reduction: Fada

EV sales fall 17.6% in April; e2W hit hard by subsidy reduction: Fada

Bajaj Auto, Ather Energy, and Hero also recorded double-digit declines in their monthly sales. Only Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions reported a rise in their m-o-m e2W sales, up 55.1 per cent

Puja Das New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Electric vehicle (EV) sales dropped 17.6 per cent month-on-month (m-o-m) to 167,455 units in April owing to stagnant sales in all segments except three-wheelers (e3W), according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada).
 
However, sales were 44.4 per cent higher than in the corresponding period last year.
 
While TVS Motor and Ola Electric topped the electric two-wheeler (e2W) sales with 39,445 units against 53,912 in March, the total e2W units sold last month stood at 91,791. Sales in the e2W segment fell nearly 30 per cent m-o-m but increased 40 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y).
 
Bajaj Auto, Ather Energy, and Hero also recorded double-digit declines in their monthly sales. Only Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions reported a rise in their m-o-m e2W sales, up 55.1 per cent.
   
The decline in e2W sales can be attributed to the government halving the subsidy on e2Ws to ₹5,000 from 1 April.

Under the guidelines of the PM E-Drive scheme, operational till FY26, the government will provide a maximum subsidy of ₹10,000 per electric two-wheeler sold in FY25, and a maximum of ₹5,000 per unit in FY26.
 
The e2W segment has been the dominant contributor to EV sales owing to affordability and ease of use in congested urban areas. However, with diminishing incentives, the industry anticipates that sales growth will depend on technological advancements, cost reductions through localised manufacturing, and state-level subsidies to supplement shrinking central support.
 
The e2W segment is not alone — other segments are also set to face changes.
 
The e3W segment, which received incentives up to ₹10,000 per kWh under FAME II, will see these drop to ₹2,500 per kWh by 2026.
 
E3W sales last month rose to 62,531 units, 5 per cent higher than a month ago and 48.7 per cent above the year-ago level. Though Mahindra Group sold 11,264 units compared to 13,352 in March, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor recorded 4.1 per cent and 63.8 per cent growth in monthly sales, respectively.
 
In the case of passenger vehicles (PVs) and commercial vehicles (CVs), the country sold 12,233 and 900 units, respectively, in April — down from 12,356 and 961 units in March, but up from 7,798 and 513 units in April 2024.
 
Tata Motors recorded a single-digit decline in its monthly sales, while MG Motor India, Hyundai Motor India, BYD India, and BMW India reported double-digit declines.
 
The EV market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43 per cent, reaching 932,000 units by 2030. Of this, 61 per cent of demand is projected to come from electric SUVs.
 
Manufacturers anticipate e2W sales to return to pre-pandemic levels in FY26, aided by factors such as lower EMIs, increased disposable income, and favourable monsoons. The industry expects continued growth supported by rising EV sales and improved entry-level demand. However, the passenger vehicle segment faces challenges owing to weak demand for entry-level cars, with utility vehicles dominating overall sales.

Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles sales Passenger Vehicles Auto sales

First Published: May 06 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

