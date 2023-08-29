Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday launched its most expensive product in India, Karizma XMR. The price of the motorcycle will start from Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the bike will open at 2:10 pm on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the company said, "The moment we've been holding our breaths for is finally here! Introducing the sensational new Karizma XMR, available at an irresistible introductory price starting at Rs. 1,72,900 (Ex-showroom price All India). Bookings will open at 2:10 pm."

Karizma XMR: Specifications, colours, other details

The bike is being offered in three colours, Black, Yellow and Red. Karizma XMR is Hero MotoCorp's first liquid-cooled 210 cc DOHC 4V engine, making 25.5 PS of maximum power and 20.4 Nm torque.

The bike has an illumination LED projector headlamp with twin LED DRLs, XMR badging on the fairing, 17-inch alloy wheels, and an adjustable windshield. It also has a split-seat setup, an LED tail lamp and light-weight clip-on handlebars.

The Karizma XMR has an inverted display LCD speedometer that gives a clear view of your navigation and data. It comes with 39 different functionalities, such as smartphone connectivity for incoming call/SMS alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, vehicle battery status, range, gear position indicator and shift advisory, ambient light sensor, gear shift & low fuel indicator, and trip meter.

Moreover, it has 17-inch wheels. The front wheel has a 300mm petal disc and the rear 230mm petal. For rider safety, the bike also has a dual-channel ABS. It is the first time any product Hero is offering a dual-channel ABS.

"Karizma enjoys immense brand equity among biking enthusiasts and the motorcycle in its new avatar - Karizma XMR – will appeal to the new generation of young customers. Together with our network of premium dealerships, we are confident of offering a highly compelling and premium experience to our customers," said Ranjivjit Singh, head of the India business unit at Hero MotoCorp.

"We are rapidly building a full portfolio in this segment, in line with our strategy. The focus will not just be on products with first-in-class and best-in-class features but also on providing an overall premium experience through our Hero 2 stores and exclusive range of premium outlets going forward. There's more to come as we go forward this year," added Niranjan Gupta, chief executive officer, Hero MotoCorp.