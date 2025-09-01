Home / Industry / Auto / Hyundai Motor India sales decrease 4.23% to 60,501 units in August

Hyundai Motor India sales decrease 4.23% to 60,501 units in August

August sales included 44,001 units in the domestic market and 16,500 units exports, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement

In the same month last year domestic sales were at 49,525 units and exports stood at 13,650 units.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 4:24 PM IST
Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Monday reported a 4.23 per cent decline in total sales at 60,501 units in August, as compared to the same month last year.

The company had sold 63,175 units in the same month last year.

HMIL Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg said the company's goal is to establish India as a strategic manufacturing base for emerging economies and to become Hyundai's largest export hub outside South Korea.

"This ambition is gaining strong traction month-on-month. Our exports grew by an impressive 21 per cent year-on-year in August 2025," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Hyundai Motorsautomobile industry

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

