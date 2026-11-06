High base brakes auto sales in October as EVs charge ahead: Fada data

India’s automobile retail sales fell 23.8 per cent year-on-year to about 3.17 million units in October 2026, largely due to an unusually high base last year when Navratri and Diwali fell in the same month, along with pent-up demand following the GST 2.0 rate cuts of September 2025, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) on Friday.

Despite the high-base effect, October still recorded the second-highest vehicle retail sales for the month, while overall sales rose around 25 per cent sequentially from September, indicating that festive demand remained healthy.

Passenger vehicle sales fall 14%

Passenger vehicle retail sales fell 14.2 per cent year-on-year to about 508,000 units in October, though they rose 18.9 per cent from September. The month still marked the third-best October for passenger vehicle retail sales.

Two-wheeler retail sales declined 28.4 per cent year-on-year to 2.32 million units, but were up around 29 per cent month-on-month. Commercial vehicle sales, meanwhile, rose 2.3 per cent year-on-year to around 115,000 units, while three-wheeler sales increased 4 per cent to around 141,000 units. Tractor sales rose 3.1 per cent to 79,285 units. All three segments posted their best-ever October sales. “The sharpest falls are precisely in the most Deepawali-dependent pockets — rural two-wheelers, down 34 per cent against urban’s 21 per cent, and the Northern markets — the very segments and regions our dealers there now expect to lead November. To our mind, this is the signature of demand deferred by the festival calendar, not demand destroyed: the rural, two-wheeler-led buying that powered last October is set to land in this year’s November print,” said Fada president Sai Giridhar.

Wheeled construction equipment also recorded strong growth, rising 22.07 per cent to 7,434 units. Passenger vehicle inventory remains elevated Giridhar flagged passenger vehicle inventory as a key concern, with channel stock remaining at around 43-45 days, broadly unchanged from September. “Regarding passenger vehicles, our pressing concern is inventory: against record wholesale dispatches from manufacturers, passenger vehicle channel stock held at around 43–45 days — unchanged from September. With the Dhanteras-to-Diwali retail wave now under way, we expect inventory to fall back to the 30-day range by the end of CY,” Giridhar said. Fada expects November sales to benefit from the timing of Dhanteras and Diwali, both of which fall in November this year.