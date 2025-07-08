Home / Industry / Auto / EV sales rise 28.6% in June; electric PVs, CVs lead growth: Fada

EV sales rise 28.6% in June; electric PVs, CVs lead growth: Fada

Fada data shows electric car sales nearly doubled in June 2025, two-wheelers grew 32%, and commercial EVs more than doubled

Ministry of Heavy Industries, EV charging stations, Electric Vehicles, EV market, automobile industry
India’s EV market saw a 28.60 per cent rise in June 2025, led by electric passenger vehicles and two-wheelers | Representative image
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 4:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s electric vehicle (EV) market registered a 28.60 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales in June 2025, according to data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Associations (Fada).
 
Fada President CS Vigneshwar credited the growth to government schemes, especially the PM e-Drive Scheme, and increased investments in domestic EV innovation.
 
“The rise in EV penetration across segments is a clear sign that India is embracing clean mobility,” he told news agency PTI. “Electric three-wheelers now make up over 60 per cent of the segment sales, and electric cars and commercial vehicles are gaining ground.”
 
Vigneshwar added that the expansion of charging infrastructure is also helping build consumer confidence, aligning India’s EV ecosystem with the country’s climate and energy security goals. 

e-PVs nearly double, two-wheelers sales up

A total of 180,238 EV units were sold during the month, driven by sharp gains in electric passenger vehicles (e-PVs) and continued momentum across two-, three-, and commercial vehicle segments.
 
The electric passenger vehicle segment nearly doubled, with sales rising 79.95 per cent to 13,178 units, compared to 7,323 units in June 2024, Fada data showed. The segment now accounts for 4.4 per cent of total EV sales, up from 2.5 per cent last year, indicating growing consumer trust in electric mobility for personal transport.
 
Electric two-wheeler sales rose 31.69 per cent year-on-year to 1,05,355 units, up from 80,003 units in June 2024. Their share in overall two-wheeler sales also grew to 7.3 per cent, compared to 5.8 per cent a year ago.
 
"Overall, June demonstrated a resilient two-wheeler performance amid mixed market signals,” Vigneshwar commented on June's Fada sales report released on Monday.
 

Three-wheelers hold largest market share

Electric three-wheelers retained their lead in EV market share, with 60,559 units sold, marking a 15.79 per cent year-on-year increase. Their share of total EV sales grew to 60.2 per cent, up from 55.4 per cent in June 2024, as their role in last-mile connectivity and urban logistics grows.
 
Meanwhile, the electric commercial vehicle segment, while still small, recorded the highest growth rate, with sales rising 122.5 per cent to 1,146 units, up from 515 units in June 2024.
 
Overall, automobile retail sales in June 2025 crossed two million units, marking a 5 per cent year-over-year increase from 1.91 million units sold in June 2024.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Auto component industry seeks national strategy on critical materials

Auto sales shrug off rare earth, US tariff clouds to log June gains

Premium

Tech hegemony: Now, China's rare-earth experts face travel restrictions

Premium

Fueling Change: How CNG is transforming India's passenger car landscape

Jaguar Land Rover sees 11% drop in Q1 dispatches to global dealers

Topics :Electric vehicles in Indiae-vehiclesElectric VehiclesAuto industry moving towards EVAuto industry IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story