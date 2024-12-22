India exports 14% PVs, 16% 2-wheelers made domestically in 2024: SIAM data

As India targets to export 50 per cent of its automobile production, passenger vehicle (PV) exports during the first 11 months of calendar 2024 have grown by 7.79 per cent, while two-wheeler shipments to overseas countries have grown by almost 22 per cent.

At present, the country exports around 14.6 per cent of the PVs produced here and 16.34 per cent of two- wheelers manufactured between January and November, analysis of data from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed. The 50 per cent target is a long way, but industry-watchers feel that over the next four to six years, India’s auto exports would continue to grow in double digits.

In January Piyush Goyal, Union minister for commerce and industries said in January that India exports roughly 14 per cent of the vehicles made here, and the ambition is to touch 25 per cent. The minister said that the target should be to take this up to 50 per cent, or half the automobiles manufactured here. In 2023, India surpassed Japan last year to become the third-largest automaker in the world.

Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM told Business Standard, “As far as Exports are concerned in 2024, two-wheelers have stood out amongst all other segments with an expectation that there could be a growth of more than 20 per cent with about 4 million units, as compared to the calendar year 2023, which is primarily driven by demand in Latin America.”

“Continuing with the growth that was witnessed in 2023, the PV segment is likely to post a single-digit growth in 2024 primarily owing to the initiatives taken by car companies to introduce newer models in export markets,” Menon said, adding that this year companies have also commenced shipping vehicles to developed economies like Japan. Honda, for example, has been exporting its made-in-India Elevate to Japan where it is a run-away hit.

India’s largest PV exporter Maruti Suzuki India, which has cumulatively exported 3 million vehicles from the country, is targeting to increase its exports to 750,000-800,000 units by the end of this decade. Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO of MSIL told Business Standard that 2024 was a ‘remarkable year’ for Maruti.

“For the first time, despite several challenges, we exceeded 2 million production output in a year, a feat achieved by no other Indian passenger vehicle manufacturer. Our export numbers in CY2024 were equally impressive, with 288,000 cars shipped out of the country between January and November. We also achieved a cumulative milestone of 3 million exports. Currently, we sell 17 models in nearly 100 countries. We plan to launch more models in our export markets and increase our export numbers to 7.5-8 lakh by the turn of this decade,” he said.

Meanwhile, the country’s largest two-wheeler exporter Bajaj Auto posted a 12.7 per cent growth in its two-wheeler exports from India during the first 11 months of the calendar to 1.45 million units. Rakesh Sharma, ED, Bajaj Auto told Business Standard that despite some headwinds in the global markets, the export growth has been decent in 2024. “There were issues around currency devaluation and other economic crises in our major markets. For 2025 we continue to be cautiously optimistic. One would need to keep a watch out for the regime change in the US and what it means for India at large,” Sharma said.

Takeuchi too is optimistic about 2025. He said, “We are excited to foray into battery electric vehicles next month with the unveiling of “e VITARA”, a global model manufactured in India for the world.” He added: “While we work to give customers the confidence to adopt BEVs, our philosophy is to leverage all technologies in our decarbonisation journey. We will continue to focus on a multi-pathway approach including BEVs, hybrids, CNG, and carbon-neutral fuels such as ethanol and biogas toward a carbon-neutral society.”

As we embark on the next phase of our growth journey from 2 million to 4 million capacity, we plan to achieve in the next 7-8 years what we accomplished in the last 40 years, he added.

As such, EVs are likely to be a major factor in boosting India’s auto exports, felt experts. “As the global Automotive industry is undergoing a structural transformation, especially increased focus towards electrification in advanced economies, the Indian Auto industry is favourably placed to leverage this transition in 2025 and beyond by looking at exporting electric powertrains in such economies, in addition to the contemporary technologies being exported to countries including Latin America and Africa,” Menon highlighted.

Hemal Thakkar, senior practice leader and director, Crisil said that the Indian automotive industry has an inherent advantage of low-cost production which is attracting even international companies (for example Ford) to make this as a manufacturing base. He thinks that EVs will play a key role in growing exports from India as such. “If we comply with homologation and safety norms of destination countries, then EVs are a good bet for the future of Indian automotive exports. The EV component supply ecosystem in India is quite well developed, barring battery cells and a few other things. This gives an inherent advantage to India,” he told Business Standard.

Thakkar feels that the auto exports from India can continue to grow at higher single-digit to double-digit for the next few years. However, three-wheelers and commercial vehicles export performance is likely to be flat in 2024 as compared to 2023. This year there were some momentary disruptions in the early part of the year like the Red Sea crisis and surging freight costs.

Thakkar also adds that free trade agreements with key countries or continents (Africa and Latin America) where Indian automotive exports happen can trigger future investments by Indian OEMs in creating the scale of CKD production in those countries. India then could emerge as a major CKD kit exporter.

Players like Kia have witnessed a dip in PV exports from India during the year as captured in SIAM data. During the April-November period, Kia’s PV exports declined by 58 percent YoY as the company’s CKD exports increased, thereby changing the structure of exports (CKD over completely built units). However, not everyone is optimistic about the potential of EV exports from India.

Kavan Mukhtyar, partner and leader, automotive, PwC felt that 2024 saw some macro headwinds in the global economy, some of which are likely to continue into 2025. “One has to watch the regime change in the US very closely and understand its implications on India and the currency,” Mukhtyar said. He, however, also felt that EVs are not likely to emerge as a major growth factor for auto exports from India as the global demand for EVs is not growing at a very fastclip.