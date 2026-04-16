Renault targets India among its top three markets by 2030, says CEO

French automaker Renault is targeting ​India to become one ​of its top ‌three global markets by 2030 as it steps up launches and electrification efforts in the world's third-largest auto market, its global CEO Francois Provost ‌said on Thursday.

The company plans to launch seven vehicles in India by 2030, including battery-electric models, and aims for electrified ​vehicles to make up about half ‌of its sales in the ​country by ‌the end of the decade, ‌Provost said at an industry event ‌in Chennai ​city.