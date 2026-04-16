SIAM backs CAFE-3 draft, urges govt to notify norms soon amid time crunch

The view was conveyed by SIAM President Shailesh Chandra during a meeting on Thursday between SIAM members and officials from the Ministry of Power, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

CAFE norms set a fleet-wide limit on the average carbon dioxide emissions, measured in grammes per kilometre (g/km), for all passenger vehicles sold by a carmaker in a year. CAFE-2 is currently in force and CAFE-3 will come into effect from April 2027 onwards for a period of five years.

The consultation on CAFE-3 norms has been underway for the past couple of years, with the issue of special relief for sub-909 kg cars emerging as the primary sticking point. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), in its April 10 draft shared with SIAM, did not keep any separate carve-out for sub-909 kg vehicles but provided relief through changes in the main mathematical formula, which is used to determine emission limits for each carmaker.

Thursday’s meeting, chaired by Pankaj Agarwal, secretary at the Ministry of Power, included a presentation by the BEE on this draft.