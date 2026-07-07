India's EV penetration tops 12% for first time in June, led by e2Ws

India's electric vehicle (EV) market accounted for more than 12 per cent of overall vehicle retail sales for the first time in June 2026, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada).

This growth was driven by strong demand across segments, with electric two-wheelers (e2Ws) recording double-digit market penetration at 10.6 per cent, signalling that mass-market adoption is gaining pace.

Overall EV retail sales rose nearly 63 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to a record 306,220 units in June, making it the highest monthly EV retail volume recorded by Fada.

Electric passenger vehicles (ePVs) and electric commercial vehicles (eCVs) also registered their best ever monthly retail sales at 31,823 units and 3,214 units, respectively, while electric three-wheelers (e3Ws) continued to dominate with 77,448 units and penetration of more than 64 per cent.

The e2W segment remained the largest contributor to overall EV sales, with retail volumes rising nearly 75 per cent Y-o-Y to 193,735 units. Legacy manufacturers continued to strengthen their hold on the market. TVS Motor Company retained its leadership in the e2W retail market with sales of 47,064 units in June, up 76.05 per cent from a year ago. Bajaj Auto followed with 43,306 units, registering an 80.54 per cent increase, while Ather Energy nearly doubled its retail sales to 31,230 units, up 95 per cent. Hero MotoCorp emerged as the fastest-growing major player, with e2W retail sales jumping 175.51 per cent Y-o-Y to 21,820 units. In contrast, Ola Electric continued to lose ground, with retail sales declining 21.97 per cent to 16,150 units during the month.