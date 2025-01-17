India's share in global mobility supply chains growing: Piyush Goyal

India's share in the global mobility supply chains is increasing due to the sector's cost-competitiveness and focus on product quality, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

Speaking at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 here, he said by the next year this expo will become the biggest auto show in the world and will emerge as the one-stop destination for the automobile sector for the world.

At present, it is the second-largest automotive expo in the world.

The expo, he said, will serve as a call to action for global partnerships, inviting international investors to tap into India's growing consumer base and business-friendly ecosystem.

"Innovation and sustainability have become the focus of the mobility sector and India's share in the mobility global supply chains is also increasing. India's mobility sector is cost-competitive and is also focussing on product quality," he said.

Goyal also said that electric vehicles are shaping the mobility sector and India holds a great advantage in this area.

He noted that India is witnessing a lot of first-time automobile buyers and nudging them towards buying electric vehicles will hugely benefit the entire ecosystem leading to a reduction in pollution levels and stemming the inflow of foreign exchange.

The government is also focussing on improving battery technology and better vehicle designs in the market, he said.