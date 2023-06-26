Home / Industry / Auto / Kia India recalls over 30k units of Carens for software update

Kia India recalls over 30k units of Carens for software update

The company has initiated the recall campaign for vehicle inspection and, if required, a free-of-cost software update is also provided

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Kia Carens

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Kia India on Monday said it is recalling over 30,000 units of its model Carens for a software update.

The automaker is recalling a total of 30,297 units of the model manufactured between September 2022 and February 2023.

The company conducts regular checks and rigorous testing of components, governed by brand's global standard, Kia India said in a statement.

The company has initiated the recall campaign for vehicle inspection and, if required, a free-of-cost software update is also provided, it added.

"The recall campaign has been initiated to inspect any potential error in the cluster booting process that may cause the cluster to go blank," the automaker stated.

During this campaign, the company will take utmost care to minimise inconvenience to customers, it added.

The company will directly reach out to the owners of the concerned vehicles to update them about this voluntary recall campaign, it noted.

The customers of the affected vehicles would be required to contact their respective company authorised dealers to schedule an appointment, it said.

Also Read

Kia unveils EV9 concept electric SUV, Carens ambulance at Auto Expo 2023

With Kia Seltos facelift in sight, dealers offer discounts to clear stock

Kia India to re-open bookings for EV6 on April 15: Check full details

No new launches in 2023; Kia India to consolidate gains: VP Hardeep Singh

Hyundai to utilise $5.9 bn in overseas operations' money for EV investments

With Kia Seltos facelift in sight, dealers offer discounts to clear stock

Punjab announces Rs 300 cr incentive to promote use of electric vehicles

Hacker finds secret 'Elon Mode' for hands-free driving in Tesla vehicles

Two states breach NITI Aayog's e3W target seven years ahead of plan

Olx Group lays off 800 employees worldwide, shuts down some markets

Topics :Kia MotorsCar recallCar recalls in IndiasoftwareAutomobile

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story