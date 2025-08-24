Home / Industry / Auto / India's lubricant majors bet on EVs, digital infra to fuel future growth

India's lubricant majors bet on EVs, digital infra to fuel future growth

Castrol, Gulf Oil and others are expanding into EV fluids and thermal management for data centres while maintaining focus on ICE lubricants as long-term demand shifts reshape the industry

Gulf Oil Lubricants India has begun supplying EV-specific fluids including transmission oils, brake fluids, and coolants to about 10 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Piaggio, Switch, and Propel. (Photo: istock)
Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 5:23 PM IST
India’s leading lubricant manufacturers are broadening their portfolios beyond internal combustion engine (ICE) oils to tap emerging opportunities in electric mobility and digital infrastructure, as the industry adapts to long-term shifts in demand.
 
Castrol India has identified EV fluids as a core growth pillar. Its “Castrol On” range of coolants, transmission oils, and greases is already being used across Tata Motors’ electric vehicle portfolio. The company is also working with global technology providers to develop thermal management solutions for data centres, where rising demand from artificial intelligence (AI) applications is driving a shift towards liquid-based cooling.
 
“The future of lubricants is not just about internal combustion, it is about serving hybrids, EVs, hydrogen and new energy systems with the right fluids,” said Kedar Lele, Managing Director of Castrol India.
 
Gulf Oil Lubricants India has begun supplying EV-specific fluids including transmission oils, brake fluids, and coolants to about 10 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Piaggio, Switch, and Propel.
 
To strengthen its position in the wider EV ecosystem, Gulf Oil has invested about Rs 150 crore across three companies: Tirex (fast DC charging), ElectreeFi (EV software and battery swapping), and Indra (smart and bidirectional charging). These are projected to generate Rs 500–700 crore in revenue over the next four to five years. At the same time, the company is expanding its lubricant capacity by 70 per cent to 240 million litres over two years, emphasising the continued relevance of ICE lubricants in the medium term.
 
“We see EVs and new-energy vehicles as a major diversification opportunity, alongside non-automotive applications. Our focus is on developing fluids that can handle both the thermal and electrical properties unique to electric drivetrains,” said Ravi Chawla, Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Oil Lubricants India.
 
Smaller players are also repositioning. Continental Petroleums is developing a new line of EV fluids for drivetrains, battery cooling, and thermal management. Though still at the pre-launch stage, the company expects these products to contribute 5–10 per cent of its overall revenue in the coming years.
 
“Diversification in the lubricant segment is both necessary and strategic. While traditional lubricants for ICE vehicles will continue to play an important role in the near term, developing EV-compatible fluids ensures that our portfolio remains future-ready and resilient against market shifts,” said Shreyans Khandelwal, Chief Operating Officer and Promoter at Continental Petroleums.
 
Beyond EVs, lubricant makers see diversification into alternative fuel technologies such as CNG, LNG, hydrogen ICEs, and hybrids, as well as industrial applications in steel, cement, and mining. Data centre cooling has emerged as another high-potential growth area, with both Gulf Oil and Castrol testing immersion-cooling liquids for hyperscalers and large enterprises.
 
Industry executives say the strategy is not about replacing ICE lubricants, which will continue to dominate volumes, but about adding new growth engines. As EV adoption gathers pace and digital infrastructure scales up, lubricant majors are positioning themselves as providers of advanced fluid and thermal management solutions for a wider set of mobility and industrial applications.

Topics :Electric VehiclesLubricantsautomobile industry

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

