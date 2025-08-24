Home / Industry / Auto / 'Fuel efficiency may decline by 2-5% due to 20% ethanol-blended petrol'

'Fuel efficiency may decline by 2-5% due to 20% ethanol-blended petrol'

Earlier this month, the Oil Ministry clarified that the critiques suggest that E20 causes a drastic' reduction in fuel efficiency are misplaced

petrol pump, fuel station, crude oil
The usage of 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol in vehicles could lead to a 2-5 per cent drop in fuel efficiency. Representational Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The usage of 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol in vehicles could lead to a 2-5 per cent drop in fuel efficiency, depending on the type of cars, according to automotive industry experts.

In the midst of social media debate over the impact of E20 fuel on vehicles, automotive engineers working with some of the major automakers, whom PTI spoke to, said that in older vehicles, which are not E20 compliant, there could be erosion of gaskets, fuel rubber hoses and pipes in the long term, but not immediately.

"There can be a drop in mileage ranging from 2-5 per cent, depending on the type of vehicle. This is purely because of the lower calorific value of ethanol compared to petrol," said an expert requesting anonymity.

Earlier this month, the Oil Ministry clarified that "the critiques suggest that E20 causes a 'drastic' reduction in fuel efficiency are misplaced". However, it did not state the percentage drop in fuel efficiency.

"The efficiency drop (if any) in E10 vehicles has been marginal. For some manufacturers, vehicles have been E20 compatible from as far back as 2009. The question of any drop in fuel efficiency in such vehicles does not arise," the ministry had said.

The ministry also stated that "vehicles tuned for E20 deliver better acceleration, which is a very important factor in city driving conditions. Additionally, ethanol's higher heat of vaporisation reduces intake manifold temperatures, increasing air-fuel mixture density and boosting volumetric efficiency".

On August 4, the ministry, in a post on X, said: "Ethanol, being lower in energy density than petrol, results in a marginal decrease in mileage, estimated at 1-2 per cent for four-wheelers designed for E10 and calibrated for E20, and around 3-6 per cent in others".

When contacted for comments, leading automakers Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India declined to comment.

A Tata Motors spokesperson said, "Our vehicles are E20 compliant".

Another expert said, "E20 usage will not have any impact on engines of compliant vehicles, as the materials are tuned for it. However, in vehicles, which are not E20 compatible, there could be erosion of gaskets and fuel rubber hoses and pipes in the long term, but not immediately".

The government has taken steps to blend petrol with 20 per cent ethanol extracted from sugarcane or maize as a national programme, aimed at cutting emissions and raising the income of farmers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Datanomics: Range anxiety persists despite healthy EV charging on NHs

Premium

E-challan backlog swells beyond courts: Digital technology adds to pile-up

Premium

Siam makes a case for N1 commercial vehicles' inclusion in PM E-DRIVE

Premium

EVs set to dominate 2025 festive launches, rare-earth crunch a concern

Premium

Electric scooter maker Ather looks to withhold claims under PM E-Drive

Topics :petrolethanolEthanol blending

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story