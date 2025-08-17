EVs set to dominate 2025 festive launches, rare-earth crunch a concern

With festival season around the corner, carmakers are gearing up for new launches during the August-November window, mostly in the electric vehicle (EV) category.

Alongside e-Vitara, Tata Sierra EV, and VinFast SUVs, luxury carmakers will unveil the BMW iX 2025, Audi Q6 e-tron, and Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric. Mahindra’s Vision S and SXT concepts are progressing toward production. The two-wheeler segment will see new scooters and premium electric motorcycles, though mass-market e-motorcycles remain at least a year away.

ALSO READ: Electric vehicles: Why change is needed and how to make it happen Nikhil Dhaka, vice-president at Primus Partners, said, “The August to November festive window could be the heaviest EV launch season India has ever seen. We’re looking at mass-market SUVs, luxury EVs, and accessible scooters all hitting the market at the same time, a rare confluence that could energise both urban and semi-urban demand.”

The first half of 2025 has brought a surge of electric vehicle (EV) activity in India, with global giants and domestic automakers ramping up launches ahead of the crucial festival season. Tesla’s long-awaited debut with Model Y in July set the tone, followed by mass-market entries such as the Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Harrier EV, Kia Carens Clavis EV, Hyundai Venue EV, and Mahindra’s BE 6 and XEV 9E. Tata Safari EV was also confirmed, while two-wheeler makers added fresh options like Kinetic Green DX electric scooter. Tata Harrier EV, launched on June 3, opened bookings in early July with prices expected between ₹24 lakh and ₹30 lakh. Kia rolled out its Carens Clavis EV on July 15, starting at ₹17.99 lakh. In the pipeline, Maruti Suzuki’s first all-electric SUV — e-Vitara — is slated for a September launch with two battery options and a range of up to 500 km. Vietnamese automaker VinFast is also readying its India entry with the VF6 and VF7, manufactured at its Tamil Nadu plant.

Despite the momentum, industry stakeholders warn of headwinds. “EV penetration will grow only if raw material availability is secured,” said C S Vigneshwar, president of Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, pointing to rare-earth magnet supply concerns. ALSO READ: India's electric vehicle sales surged in June; slow start for e2Ws: Fada Passenger vehicle EV penetration is currently estimated at 4–4.5 per cent, while two-wheelers are at 5–7 per cent. Analysts note adoption is heavily tied to new product launches, with penetration often plateauing after the initial demand surge. Analysts flagged reduced incentives, charging infrastructure gaps, and resale value concerns as barriers to faster growth. Regulatory pressure from stricter emission norms is pushing OEMs to invest, but supply chain bottlenecks especially in sourcing rare-earth materials could delay festive-season rollouts.