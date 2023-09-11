M&M offering discount of up to Rs 1.25 lakh on XUV400, Bolero, XUV300

Mahindra & Mahindra is offering a discount of Rs 1.25 lakh on its offerings such as XUV400, Marazzo, XUV300, Bolero, and Bolero Neo this September, Autocar India (ACI) has reported. The company offered these same discounts last month as well. However, M&M is not offering any discounts on its more famous cars, such as Thar, Scorpio N, and XUV700.

However, discounts are likely to vary from city to city.



Mahindra XUV400

Mahnidra's only electric vehicle, XUV400, is getting a flat cash discount of up to Rs 1.25 lakh, with no free accessories on offer. However, the offers are applicable only on models without electronic stability control (ESC) as standard since the model received an update recently.

XUV400 is available in two range options, EC and EL, with a claimed range of 375 and 456 kilometres. Both variants are powered by the same electric powertrain that produces 150hp and 310Nm of torque.

Mahindra Marazzo

Benefits up to Rs 73,000

A discount of Rs 73,000 is available on Marazzo. This discount includes a cash discount of Rs 58,000 and genuine accessories worth Rs 15,000. The Marazzo is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine, which churns 123hp and 300 Nm of peak torque, which comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Marazzo is available in three variants with two seating configurations.

Mahindra XUV 300

The XUV300 gets a discount ranging from Rs 4,5000 to 71,000 on petrol variants, whereas the diesel variant gets a discount of Rs 46,000-71,000.

The compact SUV gets both petrol and diesel powertrains at 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre, respectively, which produce 110hp and 131 hp, respectively.

Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo

The discounts on Bolero range from Rs 25,000 to 60,000. This includes cash discounts and genuine Mahindra accessories, depending on the choice of variant.

The Bolero Neo, on the other hand, is available at a discount of Rs 7,000-35,000, along with Rs 15,000 worth of accessories.

Both Bolero and Bolero Neo get the same 1.5-litre, three-cylinder diesel engines mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. However, the engine is tuned differently in the two cars. In the Bolero Neo, the engine churns 100hp and 260 Nm of torque. Whereas, in the Bolero, the same engine makes a lower 76hp and 210Nm of torque.