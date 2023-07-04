Home / Industry / Auto / Magenta Mobility launches EV charger to charge 12 vehicles simultaneously

Magenta Mobility launches EV charger to charge 12 vehicles simultaneously

Press Trust of India Mumbai
The EV charger with 12 charging outputs of 3.3 kW each will help in reducing per-point charging costs for fleet operators and residential societies (Photo: Bloomberg)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 10:26 PM IST
Magenta Mobility on Tuesday announced the launch of an in-house designed EV charger, which can charge 12 vehicles simultaneously, amid growing demand for such facilities and fast-paced electrification in the automobile industry.

The EV charger with 12 charging outputs of 3.3 kW each will help in reducing per-point charging costs for fleet operators and residential societies, the company said in a statement.

With charging times ranging from 3 to 3.5 hours, minimal downtime, and competitive pricing, among others, the charger caters to the needs of all types of EVs -- two, three and four-wheelers, it said.

"We are introducing PLENT, a multi-charging product meticulously engineered in-house with remarkable features to enhance the EV charging experience while addressing the requirements of the Indian market," said Maxson Lewis, founder and Director of Magenta Mobility.

The company said it comes with safety features such as system-level temperature monitoring and power and protection features guaranteeing optimal charging performance while ensuring safety during the charging process without the need for additional switchgear.

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

