Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition launched: Top features of new Mahindra SUV

With the introduction of the XUV700 Ebony Edition to the Indian market, Mahindra & Mahindra has increased the number of all-black automobiles in its lineup. The special edition's ex-showroom pricing ranges from Rs 19.64 lakh for the petrol manual to Rs. 24.14 lakh for the diesel automatic.

The brand's innovative take on the all-black SUV is represented by this variant of the car, which has different looks from the ordinary model. The top-spec AX7 and AX7 L trims serve as the foundation for the Ebony Edition. Reservations have started, and delivery will follow shortly.

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony: Variants with prices (ex-showroom)

• AX7 (7-seater FWD) Petrol MT - Rs 19.64 lakh

• AX7 (7-seater FWD) Petrol AT - Rs 21.14 lakh

• AX7 (7-seater FWD) Diesel MT - Rs 20.14 lakh

• AX7 (7-seater FWD) Diesel AT - Rs 21.79 lakh

• AX7 L (7-seater FWD) Petrol AT - Rs 23.34 lakh

• AX7 (7-seater FWD) Diesel MT - Rs 22.39 lakh

• AX7 (7-seater FWD) Diesel AT - Rs 24.14 lakh.

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony 2025: Exterior

Mahindra claims that the new XUV700 Ebony Edition, which rejects the conventional all-black paint scheme in favor of a dual black-and-silver appearance, is the outcome of customer feedback. The new Ebony Edition has a unique front fascia and a stealth black exterior with brushed silver skid plates, black-on-black grille inserts, and blacked-out ORVMs.

Additionally, the SUV has a commanding presence thanks to its 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels. Its identification is made clear by the ebony badges on the tailgate and front fenders. 8 exterior monochromatic and five exterior dual-tone treatments are now offered for the XUV700.

2025 Mahindra XUV700 Ebony: Interiors

As expected, the interior of the XUV700 Ebony is all black, with darkened trimmings and black leatherette upholstery. This mixes in perfectly with the door panels and center console's silver accents. The dual-tone design is emphasized by a light grey roof liner that adds a sophisticated and tasteful touch. Dark-chrome air vents further add to the cabin's premium appearance.

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony: Features

Since the XUV700 Ebony Edition is as per the top-spec AX7 and AX7 L trims, it has a package of all the bells and whistles like 6-way powered driver’s seat with a memory function, dual-zone climate control, auto headlights and wipers, a 12-speaker sound system, ventilated front seats and rear LED sequential turn indicators, an electronic parking brake, etc. Its safety is handled by seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitor, and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony: Powertrain

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition provides both petrol and diesel engine options with transmission options including a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit pushes 185 bhp and up to 450 Nm of torque. The 2.0-litre turbocharged mStallion petrol unit exercises 200 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque.