Siam flags concerns over BEE's draft e2W star-rating framework

The country already has over 41 appliances where the five-star rating has been implemented, either voluntarily or made mandatory. These include air conditioners, refrigerators, and television sets, among others.

The e2W segment has seen growth, with sales rising by 22 per cent in 2025-26 (FY26) over the previous year to 1.35 million vehicles. However, the market share in total 2W sales (internal combustion engine and electric) has been much slower than the ambitious target set by the government of reaching 30 per cent by 2030. In FY26, e2Ws accounted for a share of 6.54 per cent compared to 6.09 per cent year-on-year.