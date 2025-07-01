Car manufacturers push back against govt's aggressive emission limits

By Alisha Sachdev

Automakers are pushing back against India’s proposed carbon emission limits and plans for new standards for lighter cars, terming the South Asian nation’s use of regulation to stem planet-warming greenhouse gases as “too aggressive.”

New Delhi’s plan to cut car emissions by a third from 2027, more than twice the pace of its previous target, risks the sustainability of the industry, according to a note from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers seen by Bloomberg News.

The proposed steep cut risks billions of rupees in penalties and threatens future investments in one of India’s most critical manufacturing sectors, the document, a formal submission by Siam to the power ministry, said. The document is part of discussions on the third phase of India’s Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency norms, a set of rules first introduced in 2017 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and dependency on oil imports. India is one of the world’s largest releasers of greenhouse gases, and its $137-billion auto industry is a major contributor.

Still, the industry body will stick to a united position, the people said, adding that splitting standards by size would undermine policy cohesion and might unfavorably benefit a few players. A lobby led by Maruti and Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. is also arguing for hybrids, ethanol-blend models and gas-powered cars to get emission credit incentives comparable to those given to electric vehicles, the people said. Maruti and Toyota Kirloskar did not immediately respond to emails seeking comments. India is also floating the idea of ending sales of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040, the document showed. This proposal has consistently faced resistance, with Siam warning that such “drastic steps” would undermine both ongoing and prospective investments.

The industry body points to recent developments in Europe — where regulators are revisiting their own 2035 fuel car ban — as proof that India needs a more flexible road map. “Despite better charging infrastructure and higher EV penetration, even Europe is struggling to meet these targets,” the document said. As automakers and government officials discuss the proposals, the outcome could shape India’s clean vehicle policy for years to come as the country tries to balance climate goals with economic growth and affordability for its 1.4 billion citizens. Here are other key submissions from the Siam note: