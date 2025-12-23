Mercedes-Benz India may hike prices quarterly in 2026 amid rupee weakness

Mercedes-Benz India is considering hiking prices of its products every quarter in the next calendar year to offset the adverse impact of rupee depreciation against the euro, its Managing Director and CEO Santosh Iyer said on Tuesday.

The company has already announced plans to hike prices of its products by up to 2 per cent from January 1, 2026.

The price adjustment reflects the ongoing forex challenges as euro-rupee exchange rate consistently remains above ₹100-mark in 2025, significantly higher than historical averages, it had stated.

"We are considering price hike every quarter next year, and that is because of rupee devaluation to euro," Iyer told PTI here on the sidelines of FICCI Mercedes-Benz Bharat Innovation business ideas challenge programme launch.