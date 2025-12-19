Home / Industry / Auto / Two-wheeler volumes to grow 6-9% in FY26 on GST-led replacement demand

Two-wheeler volumes to grow 6-9% in FY26 on GST-led replacement demand

Wholesales jump 19 per cent in November even as retail sales soften

GST revenues November 2025, India GST collection slowdown, GST compensation cess dip, GST rate rationalisation impact, indirect tax revenues India, festive demand GST, imports GST growth, GST refunds decline, ICRA Aditi Nayar GST outlook, consumption
FADA said the convergence of festive demand with policy support created a rare demand upcycle for the segment
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 7:18 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
India’s domestic two-wheeler industry is expected to clock 6 to 9 per cent year-on-year growth in FY26, on the back of stronger replacement demand after GST cuts, a pickup in urban consumption and healthy rural incomes supported by a normal monsoon, according to rating agency ICRA.
 
Wholesale volumes rose a sharp 19 per cent year-on-year to 1.8 million units in November 2025, supported by dealer inventory replenishment after sustained showroom footfalls during and after the festive season.
 
ICRA stated that the recent GST rate reductions and promotional offers by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) encouraged dealers to stock up even as retail demand moderated.
 
In contrast, retail sales declined 3.1 per cent year-on-year during the month, reflecting the impact of an early festive season this fiscal and a high base after record sales in October. Dealer enquiries, however, remained steady, aided by positive sentiment around GST reductions and demand from the ongoing wedding season.
 
According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the 42-day festive period between Dussehra and Diwali marked two-wheeler retail sales growing by 22 per cent year-on-year, supported by improved rural sentiment, better liquidity conditions and the affordability boost from GST rationalisation.
 
Dealers described the season as among the best in recent years, citing strong demand for commuter motorcycles and scooters, alongside rising consumer interest in electric two-wheelers. FADA said the convergence of festive demand with policy support created a rare demand upcycle for the segment.
 
As per FADA data, electric two-wheeler retail sales dipped marginally by 2.5 per cent year-on-year in November, with volumes falling to 1,16,982 units from 1,43,887 units last year.
 
Exports continued to be a bright spot, with two-wheeler shipments rising 27.9 per cent year-on-year in November. Cumulative export volumes grew 23.6 per cent during April to November FY26, supported by a low base in the corresponding period last year.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nissan to roll out three new models, expand sales network in India

Tata Motors opposes exempting small petrol vehicles from CAFE norms

Govt incentives must prioritise EVs, not hybrids, says Parliament panel

Premium

PM E-DRIVE scheme delivers 1.13 million electric vehicles in its first year

Premium bike sales rise 4% despite GST hike for 350 cc-plus models

Topics :GST rate cutsbikesScooters

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story