No gain from India-EU FTA as plug-in hybrids not included: Lamborghini CEO

Italian supersports carmaker Automobili Lamborghini will not get any benefit from the India-EU free trade pact as plug-in hybrids are not included but there is hope that it could be covered under the deal in future, according to its Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann.

Automobili Lamborghini, which sells super luxury models -- Urus SE, Temerario and Revuelto -- in India with prices ranging from Rs 4.47 crore to Rs 8.70 crore (ex showroom), expects a stable growth in Indian market having crossed the 100 units a year milestone, Winkelmann said in an interaction.

"There is bad and good news. So the fact that there is this signing between India and the EU to reduce the tariffs is a good sign. But unfortunately this is not affecting our type of cars because it is for internal combustion engine cars and not for plug-in hybrids. We have all plug-in hybrids," he said.

Winkelmann was responding to a query on the company's prospects in India following the signing of India-EU FTA. "So we are not benefiting from this type of reduction of taxation. I don't know when this is going to be in place. But I can tell you that this is not affecting Lamborghini. This is a pity. We hope that maybe in future this is going to be inside the deal," he said, adding that as of now, "plug-in hybrids and full electric cars are not part of the deal". Last year Lamborghini closed again with over 100 cars in India, he said, adding, "our forecast is to, so far with the knowledge I have today, have a stable situation in the Indian market".