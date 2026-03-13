Passenger vehicle sales increase 10.6% in February, shows Siam data

India’s passenger vehicle (PV) market reported sale of 417,705 units in February, a growth of 10.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), as consumer sentiment remained positive following the GST rate cuts in September last year, according to the data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday.

Two-wheelers and three-wheelers posted all-time February highs. Two-wheeler sales stood at 1,871,406 units, up 35.2 per cent Y-o-Y, while three-wheeler sales grew 29 per cent Y-o-Y to 74,573 units, signaling strong momentum in the country’s automobile sector.

In the PV segment, Maruti Suzuki India led domestic sales at 161,000 units, a marginal increase of 0.13 per cent compared to February 2025. Mahindra & Mahindra took the second spot with 60,018 units sold, a 19.04 per cent Y-o-Y growth.

Hyundai Motor India sold 52,407 units in February, up 9.81 per cent Y-o-Y, while Toyota Kirloskar Motor saw a notable rise of 16.62 per cent Y-o-Y, reaching 30,734 units. Kia India completed the top five with 27,610 units, a 10.33 per cent Y-o-Y increase. Tata Motors’ monthly sales for February were not disclosed in SIAM data. Hero MotoCorp led in the two-wheeler segment, with sales jumping 44.68 per cent Y-o-Y to 516,968 units. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India followed closely, selling 513,217 units, a 33.68 per cent Y-o-Y growth. TVS Motor Company sold 365,471 units, marking a 32.38 per cent increase Y-o-Y, while Bajaj Auto’s sales rose 27.39 per cent Y-o-Y to 186,164 units. Suzuki Motorcycle India reported sales growth of 38.05 per cent Y-o-Y to 101,071 units.