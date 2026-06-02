Odisha caps official EV costs, weighs centralised vehicle management policy

As Odisha tightens its transition to electric mobility by mandating that all new official vehicles procured from June 1 must be electric vehicles (EVs), the state government has capped procurement costs of these electric cars based on the rank of government functionaries.

In an office memorandum issued by the Finance Department, the maximum procurement cost of EVs has been fixed at ₹30 lakh for the Governor, Chief Minister, Chief Justice, High Court judges and ministers. For the Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner, Agriculture Production Commissioner, additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, commissioner-cum-secretaries and officers of equivalent rank, the ceiling has been fixed at ₹25 lakh.

The Finance Department has stipulated that procurement of EVs can only be undertaken after obtaining prior concurrence from the department. New vehicles will be purchased only after the existing vehicles complete their prescribed lifespan and are condemned or scrapped.

The move, aimed at reducing fuel expenditure, improving energy security and accelerating the state's clean mobility agenda, comes as the state prepares to phase out thousands of ageing government vehicles and overhaul the management of its official transport system.

Similarly, district collectors, superintendents of police and district judges will be entitled to vehicles costing up to ₹20 lakh. The prices are exclusive of taxes and statutory dues. Procurement of EVs has been made mandatory for official use across departments, public sector undertakings, institutions, universities and societies under the state government.

"The EVs manufactured by Tata Motors, Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki will be eligible for procurement. The 'one-officer, one-vehicle' principle will be strictly adhered to while procuring EVs to curb excess deployment of official vehicles," the memorandum stated.

While the order makes EV procurement the norm, the purchase of petrol or diesel vehicles will be permitted only under exceptional circumstances from June 1 onwards. The decision was taken in view of prevailing fuel and energy challenges arising out of the West Asia crisis and the increasing burden of fuel expenditure.