Ola Electric launches LFP cell for EVs, rollout to begin next quarter

Ola Electric on Tuesday announced readiness of its in-house developed lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cell, marking a key milestone in its mission to accelerate electric mobility and build a full-stack energy ecosystem.

Developed as part of Ola's vertically integrated battery innovation efforts, the new '46100' format LFP cell is bigger than the current NMC 4680 Bharat Cell and represents a step-change in scale, cost efficiency, and applicability across both mobility and energy storage solutions, and will begin entering its products starting next quarter, the company said in a statement.

The announcement comes as Ola Electric's Gigafactory ramp continues to progress strongly, with thousands of vehicles powered by its 4680 Bharat Cells already on Indian roads, collectively clocking millions of kilometers in real-world conditions, it added.

This growing on-road validation underscores the reliability and performance of Ola's indigenous cell technology while demonstrating the company's ability to scale advanced battery manufacturing in India, the company said. The Ola Gigafactory has a capacity of 2.5 GWh and is being scaled up to 6 GWh, reflecting the company's rapid progress in building large-scale cell manufacturing capabilities. "The readiness of our LFP 46100 cell is a pivotal moment in our journey to build India's most advanced EV and energy ecosystem. Along with the strong progress at our Gigafactory and proven performance of our 4680 cells on the road, this milestone reflects our deep commitment to innovation, scale, and self-reliance," an Ola Electric spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further said, "LFP technology will play a critical role in driving affordability, enabling energy storage solutions, and accelerating the transition to electric mobility as we move closer to realizing the vision of 'End ICE Age'." The company said the introduction of LFP chemistry is expected to unlock further reductions in vehicle cost and accelerate EV adoption by making electric mobility more accessible. It also establishes a strong foundation for future battery storage solutions, while marking the next major phase of scale-up for Ola's Gigafactory as the company expands its cell technology portfolio, it added. Ola Electric said it continues to focus on removing barriers to EV adoption through a combination of innovation and customer-centric initiatives, including affordability programs, service guarantees, buyback assurances, and passing on government incentives such as PLI benefits directly to customers.