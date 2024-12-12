Chinese auto component makers likely to skip Bharat Mobility Show

Chinese auto component makers are likely to skip the upcoming Bharat Mobility Show which is scheduled to be held from January 17-22 at three different locations across Delhi-NCR.

The six-day Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will be held between January 17 and 22 next year at Bharatmandapam, Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Center) Dwarka, and India Expo Center & Mart, Greater Noida, simultaneously.

"I don't think so," Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) Director General Vinnie Mehta said when asked about the participation of the Chinese in the marquee auto event.

"We don't have booking from the Chinese...I mean, we did not close the booking for anyone, but they did not apply (on the portal)," he added.

In the expo, over 50 countries are expected to participate. About 35 vehicle makers will participate in the Auto Expo Motor Show 2025. Sectors which will be represented include auto, auto components, tyres, e-mobility, software, steel and batteries.

China is the leading source of auto components exports and currently accounts for around 28 per cent of the overall shipments into India.

Imports of auto components grew by 4 per cent from USD 10.6 billion (Rs 87,425 crore) in the April-September period of last fiscal to USD 11 billion (Rs 92,050 crore) in H1 of 2024-25.

Replying to a separate query, Mehta said the auto industry bodies have reached out to the government as they were finding it difficult to get NOCs for import of steel for some very specific areas in the production process.

"Because the government intends localisation. There have been a slew of QCOs, which ACMA has welcomed...Unfortunately, at the juncture the NOCs are not coming by," he stated.

Both ACMA and SIAM have made presentations to ministries of steel and heavy industries, Mehta said.

"We are hopeful that we will be heard because he (minister) will also be able to see the automotive part of the challenge that we face, because in some cases, the inventory levels have run so low that they may have to stop production," he stated.

Mehta noted that the steel import requirement of the automotive industry is very less as compared to other industries.

The industry imports just about 5 per cent of the overall shipments into the country with the quantum ranging from few kilos to quintals of some of the grades.

"So it is definitely a challenge that needs to be addressed, although both ACMA and SIAM firmly believe that localisation is the way forward," Mehta said.

In certain cases, technologies are so specialised, and the import is just few kilos and that is why it may not justify localisation, he added.

"So we've made our representation to the government, and we are hopeful that there is a fair chance to be heard," Mehta said.