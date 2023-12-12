Home / Industry / Auto / Passenger vehicle wholesales grow 4% in November on robust demand: Siam

Passenger vehicle wholesales grow 4% in November on robust demand: Siam

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 12:51 PM IST
Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales rose by around 4 per cent year-on-year in November, driven by robust demand for utility vehicles, industry body SIAM said on Tuesday.

Similarly, three-wheeler dispatches also rose to 59,738 units last month, registering an increase of 31 per cent over 45,664 units in last November.

"All segments of the automobile industry witnessed robust growth during the festival season which ended in the first part of November," Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Vinod Aggarwal said in a statement.

Supported by strong economic growth, the automobile industry is optimistic in ending the year 2023 on a high note and expects the trend to continue into 2024, he added.

Elaborating further, SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said passenger vehicle segment witnessed highest ever wholesales in November 2023 with dispatch of 334,000 units, albeit with a growth rate of 3.7 per cent, in the backdrop of a high base last November.

Three-wheeler dispatches in November were just below the peak of November 2017, he noted.

Similarly, two-wheeler wholesales last month were also slightly below the peak seen in November 2018, Menon said.

Topics :Passenger Vehiclespassenger vehicle salesSiamAuto industry

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 12:51 PM IST

