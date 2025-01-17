Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Auto / Piyush Goyal asks auto component industry to reduce import dependency

Piyush Goyal asks auto component industry to reduce import dependency

The minister said that certain companies in India that are still importing automobile components will be out of competition as domestic products are more competitive than foreign ones

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry
Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry (File Image)
Shreya Nandi Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 6:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday asked the auto component industry to start manufacturing machines and reduce import dependency on foreign countries.  “Why should we be dependent on foreign countries, especially some countries with non-market economies or non-transparent economic practices? Why should we be dependent on them for the equipment and machinery that our industry needs?” Goyal said at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Components Show.  The minister said that certain companies in India that are still importing automobile components will be out of competition as domestic products are more competitive than foreign ones.  He further urged the industry to consider collaborations with Switzerland, given the country’s expertise in building machines. “Many of them are wanting to invest in India because they have a $100 billion investment commitment as foreign direct investment,” the minister said.  Under the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) free trade agreement (FTA) signed last year, EFTA nations have made an investment commitment of $50 billion within 10 years of the agreement taking effect and an additional $50 billion in the next five years. The bloc comprises Iceland, Switzerland, Norway, and Liechtenstein.  The minister urged the industry to scale up the production of components for electric vehicles (EVs) as significant opportunities exist. “I do believe that the time is right to make a five-year action plan on how we are going to move to EVs and by 2030 demonstrate to the world that India is one country that, when we decide on something, we achieve it,” he said, adding that EVs address the challenge of climate change, reduce pollution, lessen India’s dependence on imported crude oil, help shape foreign exchange, and open new export markets. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maruti plans fast charging boost, battery rentals at India auto show

Carmakers in India plan EV onslaught in 2025 despite slowing global demand

Form panel to consider phasing out petrol, diesel vehicles: HC to Maha govt

Strong case for GST reduction on 2-wheelers up to 125 cc: Hero MotoCorp CEO

Auto Expo 2025 Guide: Expected Launches, Free Tickets, and Key Dates

Topics :Piyush GoyalAuto components industryImport dependence

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story